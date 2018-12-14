  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Third 'son' of Indira Gandhi, 9-time MP Kamal Nath is the new CM of Madhya Pradesh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 13: The Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appointed Kamal Nath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is a nine-time Member of Parliament from Chhindwara. Though Kamal Nath is not contesting the Assembly elections, voters in Chhindwara have been lured in his name with slogans of 'Kamal Nath as CM'.

    File photo of Kamal Nath
    File photo of Kamal Nath

    However, while he dominates in the region in Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has been unable to defeat the BJP in Assembly polls here. In 2013, Congress won only three out of the seven seats in Chhindwara district but Kamal Nath went on to win the Lok Sabha seat for the ninth time. The BJP, meanwhile, is confident that such slogans will not help the Congress and have maintained that anti-incumbency for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is not a factor in the polls.

    The Doon School alumnus was close to Sanjay Gandhi and was a faithful of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Narasimha Rao and now, close to party president Rahul Gandhi, a Doon School alumnus himself. He stood by Indira Gandhi in her fight against Morarji Desai in 1979 and now, four decades later, the loyalist steeled his grit and put all his political acumen to regain the state and oust Madhya Pradesh's longest-serving chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who served three consecutive terms. 

    Till Sanjay lived, Nath was seen as Mrs Gandhi's third son. The slogan "Indira Gandhi ke do haath, Sanjay Gandhi, Kamal Nath" was quite popular in the 80s.

    He represents the Chhindwara constituency of Madhya Pradesh. He was a member and the pro tem Speaker of the current 16th Lok Sabha. The senior Congress leader has also served as a Union minister in many capacities during the UPA rule.

    Nath was made the president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee in May to lead the party's campaign in the upcoming assembly election in the state.

    [Experience over youth: Congress chooses Kamal Nath over Scindia for MP Chief Minister]

    The former Union minister has, however, still not made a decision whether he will contest the upcoming assembly elections. If Congress comes to power in Madhya Pradesh, then Kamal Nath undoubtedly is the front-runner for the chief minister's post. Congress stalwart Kamal Nath has never contested an assembly election before.

    The senior Congress leader has since 1980 been the Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara for ten terms. He has been invincible from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat except for once when in 1997 he was defeated by former chief minister Sundarlal Patwa. Today, he is the seniormost MP in the Lok Sabha, the reason why he was made protem Speaker after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh madhya pradesh assembly elctions 2018 kamal nath

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 0:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue