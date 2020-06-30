  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Third military level talks between India, China to be held today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 30: The top military officials of India and China will meet today for the third time in Ladakh's Leh district to diffuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

    This is the third meeting of the military commanders. The first meeting was held on June 6, while the second was on June 22.

    Third military level talks between India, China to be held today

    It may be recalled that the second meeting came a week after the violent clash between the Indian and Chinese soldiers. 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and an unconfirmed number of casualties also took place on the other side.

    Amidst tensions with China, how C-17s are lifting the 46 tonne T-90 tanks

      India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News

      Today the talks will be held in Chushul on the Indian side at 10.30 am. The Indian side will tell the Chinese to pullback its troops from the various friction points. India would also demand the restoration of status quo ante.

      In the previous meeting, both sides discussed the modalities for disengagement from all the friction areas in eastern Ladakh. India had also demanded that the Chinese troops pull back from the Finger Area.

      Following the meeting the Ministry of External Affairs had said that both sides would continue both military and diplomatic contacts to resolve the issue. The MEA said that the talks had taken place in a cordial atmosphere.

      More INDO CHINA News

      Read more about:

      indo china line of actual control

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 8:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue