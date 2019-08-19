Things to do on this World Photography Day

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 19: Today is World Photography Day, a day to see the world through the lense. It is the day of capturing the nature with various creative ideas and share it with others. The aim of World Photography day is to share the ideas, encourage all to do their little towards this field, seek attention of people to spread the work of those who introduced their ideas of photography to the world.

    Representational image

    Well, it can be said that through photography a photographer expresses his/her imaginations by capturing on a frame. Here are some of the ideas that you can follow on World Photography Day.

    1. Visit any place

    Nature offers various wonders for different forms of photography. On this World Photography Day visit those beautiful places around the world and frame it. You don't need to travel miles to find beauty, though, there are many picturesque places in our own cities and neighborhoods. Stroll around your home town and most importantly don't forget to take the camera, and shoot five scenes you've never photographed before. Spend time finding a new angle on something very familiar. It will make you a better photographer by forcing you to think creatively.

    2. Re-energize your photography with a gift

    We often buy gift for others, it's troublesome sometime to select the proper gift and if it is a photographer buying a gift for a photographer can be even more challenging. This World Photography day gift a camera or if you have a camera then buy any photography kit for yourself and re-energize your hidden photography skills.

    3. Start a photography project

    It's not an easy task, you may think. In fact, many of us feel the same way. Photography project sound like a big assignment, but once you get addicted to your dose of photography, the time will fly. There will be ups and downs but all in all, amid a hectic work schedule just think of all those photographs that remain once you're finished with the project. If you want to find more about how to start a project, you need a calendar full of ideas for your photography project. Start it today.

    4. Start a photography blog

    In the era of digitalization, If you want to tell your photo stories, get your name out there, or just want to up your presence in search engines, a Photo Blog goes a long way. A blog or a page on social media feels like you are telling your stories and creating an audience of your own. It is a great way to speak your mind and build online connections through your creativity.

    5. Join a photo community and watch photography movie or documentary

    It's never too late to start anything, if you're not a member of any photography community yet, then on this Photography Day join a photography community on social media. Upload your best photographs or start a discussion and see what happens. In addition, don't forget to appreciate and make connections with the other photographers because a community is all about supporting each other.

    Also, catch up on a great photography movie or a documentary. If you haven't already created a list of things to watch.

