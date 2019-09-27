Things not going as per schedule says CJI in Ayodhya hearing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 27: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi while hearing arguments in the Ayodhya case said that things were not going as per schedule. The observation comes a day after the CJI said that he would not grant more than a day more than October 18 to complete arguments in the case.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said that the arguments in cross-appeals by Hindu and Muslim parties seeking ownership of the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya has to be completed by October 18. The CJI had also said that it would be a miracle if the judgment could be written in four weeks.

Further, the Bench said that even if the arguments are completed on October 18 it would be miraculous to take out a judgment in 4 weeks. The CJI retires on November 17 and if the verdict is not delivered before that, then the entire case would have to be reheard by a new Bench.

Further, the Bench fixed a time schedule for the completion of arguments for both the Hindu and Muslim parties. Most arguments should be completed by October 4 after which the Supreme Court has Dussehra holiday and will re-open on October 14. This could mean that the court would have another five days until October 18 to hear the arguments and complete it.