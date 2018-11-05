Thick fog engulfs Delhi, air quality enters 'Hazardous' category

New Delhi, Nov 5: Air quality in the Delhi further worsened on Monday as the pollution level hovering in 'unhealthy category'. The latest data showed Delhi's Mandir Marg at 707, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 676 & Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at 681 under 'Hazardous' category in Air Quality Index.

Air pollution in Delhi and nearby states increases particularly due to burning of paddy straw during October and November and wheat straw during April in Punjab and Haryana.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Also Read | Pollution in Delhi akin to smoking 15-20 cigarettes a day

Although the Supreme Court took a stern step in Delhi-NCR, permitting only green crackers, but the implementation of the apex court's directive is another issue altogether.

Despite the SC order, violations are taking place in major areas of the national capital, which might add to worsening of the air quality ahead of Diwali.

Vehicular emissions too have been instrumental in worsening the air quality. Traffic snarls at one of the most polluted areas of Delhi, Anand Vihar, were seen on Sunday, poisoning the air with vehicular emissions.

Also Read | How these countries successfully tackled air pollution: A lesson for Delhi

Last year, the national capital had witnessed a blanket of thick smog after Diwali, bringing air quality standards to an all-time low in the national capital