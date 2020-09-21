They will know the state is collapsing: Kangana Ranaut to Maha govt on building collapse

Mumbai, Sep 21: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut criticised the Maharashtra government on Monday after at least 10 people were killed in a building collapse in the western state's Bhiwandi city.

Kangana Ranaut's remarks against the state government came after a Twitter user shared an article about the collapse of a three-storey building in Bhiwandi tagging the actor's team. "Meanwhile Maharashtra government k-k-k-k-kNgnaa ..... if they stop being obsessed with me they will know how the entire state is collapsing," Ranaut said on Twitter.

"Painful scenes! Happens when Maharashtra govt has only the time to dismantle @KanganaTeam's office! #Maharashtra #Bhiwandi," the user had said in a tweet.

As many as 10 people were killed after a three-storey building collapsed in the Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi. The building collapsed at around 3:40am.

Ranaut's tweet also came days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her office in the city. Her office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished by the civic body on September 10. She had moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition of what BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

The civic body had earlier filed an affidavit in the high court, saying Ranaut had made substantial alterations and additions to the property unlawfully and that her allegations against it were "baseless".

It can be seen that Ranaut has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government since she criticised Mumbai Police's handling of the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.