They want to 'strike' Modi, but Modi wants to 'strike' terrorists: PM's jibe at opposition

India

oi-Vikas SV

Ahmedabad, Mar 5: In a bitter jibe at the opposition parties for raising questions on India's pre-emptive strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, said on Tuesday that the entire focus of the opposition parties is to oust him, but he remains determined to work for betterment of farmers and to "strike" the terrorists.

Modi and the other BJP leaders have criticised the opposition leaders for raising questions on the Indian Air Force's air strike on a JeM camp in Pakistan's Balakot. Some leaders had demanded that the exact number of terrorists killed in the strike be revealed. The IAF chief had yesterday said that air strike on February 26 was sucessful, adding, "We plan and carry out air strikes and do not count bodies".

"Ve Modi ko hatane ke liye mahamilavat karne mein jute hain aur Modi kisaano kaamgaro ke hiton ko surakshit karne mein laga hai. Vo modi par strike karne mein lage hain, aur yeh Modi aatank par strike karne mein juta hai. (They are indulging in all sort of tricks to remove Modi and Modi is working towards betterment of farmers and labourers. They want to 'strike Modi, but Modi wants to strike the terrorists)," PM Modi said in Vastral, Gujarat, today (March 5).

Speaking in Gujarat's Adalaj town earlier today, the Prime Minister had said his government aims to empower society to conduct more and more social works.

He was speaking at the 'pran-pratistha' (idol installation) ceremony at the newly-built Annapurna Dham temple in Adalaj town of Gandhinagar district in Gujarat.

He said the society earlier used to build dharmshalas (guest houses), gaushala (cow shelters), water ponds and libraries.

"All these used to be constructed by the society's strength. Slowly, knowingly or unknowingly, this activity of the society was suppressed and the state took the role of carrying out social work," Modi said.

After inaugurating the temple set up by Leuva Patels, a sub-caste of the Patidar community, Modi said it was the Leuva Patel community, led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which started the Amul movement and benefited people coming from all castes and classes in the villages of Gujarat.