  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    They are pro-BJP channels, says CPI after exit polls

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: The Communist Party of India (CPI) sought to discredit the agencies which predicted a second term for the Narendra Modi government in their exit polls, and claimed the NDA would fall short of the majority mark.

    They are pro-BJP channels, says CPI after exit polls
    Representational Image

    "Most of them are pro-BJP channels; This was expected from them, this is part of the BJP's election campaign; from the beginning till now, they are continuously with them. So, I don't give much value for that", CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.

    If result in line with exit polls, EVM allegations would lose 'non-existent rationale': Jaitley

    The CPI claimed that the NDA would get only around 200 seats, way below the majority mark of 272.

    If parties who are not on board with the UPA now, join together with the Congress-led alliance, it's possible to form the government, the veteran Communist leader added.

    lok-sabha-home

    More COMMUNIST PARTY OF INDIA News

    Read more about:

    communist party of india exit polls modi government lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue