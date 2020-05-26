  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    They are Indians first, Rahul Gandhi on Yogi’s remark of hiring UP workers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi termed as absolutely absurd the statement by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath that other states will have to seek his government's permission to engage workers from UP.

    They are Indians first, Rahul Gandhi on Yogi’s remark of hiring UP workers
    Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi said that it is unfortunate. I think people are first Indian and then they belong to their states. The decision on whether somebody goes to work from UP to the rest of the country is not the Chief Minister's. It is of the people of India and the people of Uttar Pradesh, he told a press conference via video conference.

    Centre's lockdown strategy has failed, states fighting a lonely battle: Rahul Gandhi

      Uber India lays off 600 employees, earlier Ola let go of 1,400 amid Covid crisis | Oneindia News

      The UP CM had said that other states will have to seek permission from his government before hiring workers from Uttar Pradesh. If any state wants manpower, the state government will have to guarantee social security and insurance of workers. Without our permission, they will not be able to take our people, because of the way they were treated in some states, Yogi had also said.

      It is unfortunate the the CM of UP views India in such a way. These people are not his personal property. They are not the personal property of UP. These people are Indian citizens, Rahul Gandhi added.

      More RAHUL GANDHI News

      Read more about:

      rahul gandhi uttar pradesh yogi adityanath

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 15:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 26, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue