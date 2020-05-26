They are Indians first, Rahul Gandhi on Yogi’s remark of hiring UP workers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 26: Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi termed as absolutely absurd the statement by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath that other states will have to seek his government's permission to engage workers from UP.

Rahul Gandhi said that it is unfortunate. I think people are first Indian and then they belong to their states. The decision on whether somebody goes to work from UP to the rest of the country is not the Chief Minister's. It is of the people of India and the people of Uttar Pradesh, he told a press conference via video conference.

The UP CM had said that other states will have to seek permission from his government before hiring workers from Uttar Pradesh. If any state wants manpower, the state government will have to guarantee social security and insurance of workers. Without our permission, they will not be able to take our people, because of the way they were treated in some states, Yogi had also said.

It is unfortunate the the CM of UP views India in such a way. These people are not his personal property. They are not the personal property of UP. These people are Indian citizens, Rahul Gandhi added.