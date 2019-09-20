They among 530 words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary

New Delhi, Sep 20: Merriam-Webster recently added a new definition of the word 'they' to its dictionary, declaring the pronoun may be used to refer to a 'single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.'

'They' is a liberating pronoun for many non-binary individuals who identify as genders other than male or female. For many Americans, the use of 'they' as a singular pronoun can be ungrammatical and confusing.

Amongst those 530 is 'fatberg' which refers to a large mass of fat and solid waste that collects in a sewer system.

Also, if you are an ardent user of terms like 'sesh', 'vacay', or even 'tallboy', you are now free to express yourself even better as these along with other 530 words have made it to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

These new additions range from "serious to the playful, from the technical to the informal," according to the website, as it has added words from pop culture, politics, sports, psychology and more.