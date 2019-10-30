Thevar Jayanthi: CM Palaniswami, Stalin pay respect to Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon

Rain dampens Thevar Jayanthi celebrations:

The incessant rains had dampened the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations in Madurai and Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday. Amid the rain, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami garland the statue of late leader Muthuramalinga Thevar at Goripalayam in Madurai. A group of leaders from various political parties, including DMK president Stalin, were present.

Elaborate security arrangements in place for Thevar Jayanthi:

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) K Jayanth Murali reviewed the security arrangements as the Madhurai district police deployed 8,000 policemen for the peaceful conduct of 57th ‘Guru puja' (death anniversary) and 112th ‘Thevar Jayanthi' (birth anniversary) of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon on October 30.

Holiday declared for schools in Sivaganaga district

A holiday has been declared for schools in Sivaganga district on October 30, in view of the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations.

Thevar Jayanthi 2019:

Thevar Jayanthi 2019, celebrated on 30 October, is an annual commemoration of the birthday of Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thevar. It is celebrated in a grand way by the Thevar community in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. Although not an official public holiday, many schools and businesses in the area remain closed on the day.