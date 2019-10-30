  • search
Trending Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena Nawaz Sharif
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Thevar Jayanthi: CM Palaniswami, Stalin pay respect to Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Chennai, Oct 30: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday paid floral tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar's statue in Madurai on the occasion of the leader's 112th birth anniversary.

    Rain dampens Thevar Jayanthi celebrations:

    Rain dampens Thevar Jayanthi celebrations:

    The incessant rains had dampened the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations in Madurai and Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday. Amid the rain, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami garland the statue of late leader Muthuramalinga Thevar at Goripalayam in Madurai. A group of leaders from various political parties, including DMK president Stalin, were present.

    Elaborate security arrangements in place for Thevar Jayanthi:

    Elaborate security arrangements in place for Thevar Jayanthi:

    Additional Director General of Police (law and order) K Jayanth Murali reviewed the security arrangements as the Madhurai district police deployed 8,000 policemen for the peaceful conduct of 57th ‘Guru puja' (death anniversary) and 112th ‘Thevar Jayanthi' (birth anniversary) of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon on October 30.

    Holiday declared for schools in Sivaganaga district

    Holiday declared for schools in Sivaganaga district

    A holiday has been declared for schools in Sivaganga district on October 30, in view of the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations.

    Thevar Jayanthi 2019:

    Thevar Jayanthi 2019:

    Thevar Jayanthi 2019, celebrated on 30 October, is an annual commemoration of the birthday of Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thevar. It is celebrated in a grand way by the Thevar community in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. Although not an official public holiday, many schools and businesses in the area remain closed on the day.

    More TAMIL NADU News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu edappadi k palanisamy birth anniversary freedom fighter

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 10:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue