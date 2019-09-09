These twin headed turtles are truly adorable

New Delhi, Sep 09: These tiny twin-headed turtles are really cute. It just looks like toys. But truly they exist. A video on social media where three twin-headed real turtles are seen playing.

The bright green young turtles are truly adorable in this 13-seconds video.

Many two-headed turtles have been reported to live for a relatively long time and have been kept in museums.

In most of these cases, the animal has two heads but just has one digestive system and one heart. In some cases though, a two-headed turtle is found to have two separate bodies.

In July this years a two-headed baby turtle was been born in Malaysia, captivating conversationalist, but it only survived a few days after being discovered.