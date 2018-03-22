These cheque books will be invalid from March 31: Apply now

Your chequebook would be invalid from March 31 onwards. Customers of these banks will have to apply for a new cheque book by March 31, State Bank of India has said.

The bank says that the chequebooks of the Bharatiya Mahila Bank should apply for chequebooks by March 31. It may be recalled that five banks including BMB had merged with SBI.

SBI had extended the deadline of these banks twice. However, not the old chequebooks of associate banks and BMB will not be valid after March 31.

Customers can apply for the new cheque books via internet banking (onlineSBI.com) and mobile banking or by visiting its ATMs and branches. "All customers of erstwhile Associate Banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank are requested to apply for SBI chequebooks by 31st March 2018, to avoid any inconvenience," the bank said.

The banks that were merged with the SBI are State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Travancore (SBT), State Bank of Patiala (SBP), State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH).

The website address after the merger of these banks (SBH/SBP/SBM/SBT/SBBJ) with SBI is http://www.onlinesbi.com.

OneIndia News

