  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    These are the minimum and maximum prices you would have to play for flights

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 22: The Civil Aviation Ministry has said that airlines would have to follow the ticket price guidelines, when operations begin.

    Flight services have been halted for the past two months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

    These are the minimum and maximum prices you would have to play for flights

    Cvivil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that the flight ticket for a Delhi-Mumbai flight will have to be priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000 for the next three months.

    He also said that flight durations will have to be divided into 7 categories- 0-30 minutes, 30-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and 180-120 minutes.

    Domestic flight rules: From web check in to Aarogya Setu, what you should know

    The minister also said that the minimum fare for a Delhi-Mumbai flight will be Rs 3,500 and the maximum fare will be Rs 10,000. This would be applicable for three months, the minister also said.

    Here is a look at how much you would have to play for the flights:

    • 40 minutes or less: Minimum Rs 2,000, Maximum Rs 6,000
    • 40-60 minutes: Minimum Rs 2,500, Maximum Rs 7,500
    • 60-90 minutes: Minimum Rs 3,000, Maximum Rs 9,000
    • 90-120 minutes: Minimum Rs 3,500, Maximum Rs 10,000
    • 120-150 minutes: Minimum Rs 4,500, Maximum Rs 13,000
    • 150-180 minutes: Minimum Rs 5,500, Maximum Rs 15,700
    • 180-210 minutes: Minimum Rs 6,500, Maximum Rs 18,600

    More CIVIL AVIATION MINISTRY News

    Read more about:

    civil aviation ministry air tickets flights

    Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue