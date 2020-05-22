These are the minimum and maximum prices you would have to play for flights

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 22: The Civil Aviation Ministry has said that airlines would have to follow the ticket price guidelines, when operations begin.

Flight services have been halted for the past two months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Cvivil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that the flight ticket for a Delhi-Mumbai flight will have to be priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000 for the next three months.

He also said that flight durations will have to be divided into 7 categories- 0-30 minutes, 30-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and 180-120 minutes.

The minister also said that the minimum fare for a Delhi-Mumbai flight will be Rs 3,500 and the maximum fare will be Rs 10,000. This would be applicable for three months, the minister also said.

Here is a look at how much you would have to play for the flights:

40 minutes or less: Minimum Rs 2,000, Maximum Rs 6,000

40-60 minutes: Minimum Rs 2,500, Maximum Rs 7,500

60-90 minutes: Minimum Rs 3,000, Maximum Rs 9,000

90-120 minutes: Minimum Rs 3,500, Maximum Rs 10,000

120-150 minutes: Minimum Rs 4,500, Maximum Rs 13,000

150-180 minutes: Minimum Rs 5,500, Maximum Rs 15,700

180-210 minutes: Minimum Rs 6,500, Maximum Rs 18,600