    These are difficult times for you. We stand by you: Mamata assures Farooq Abdullah

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 21: Assuring former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah of standing by him during "difficult times", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended birthday wishes to the National Conference patron.

    Representational image

    She urged Abdullah to stay positive and prayed for his good health. "Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji.

    These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah," Mamata tweeted.

    Mamata seeks advice from Nobel laureate Abhijit, mother Nirmala Banerjee

    The 82-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after the abrogation of Article 370. He shares a good rapport with the TMC supremo and had attended the "United India Rally" held in Kolkata on January 19.

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 13:56 [IST]
