These are difficult times for you. We stand by you: Mamata assures Farooq Abdullah

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, Oct 21: Assuring former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah of standing by him during "difficult times", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended birthday wishes to the National Conference patron.

She urged Abdullah to stay positive and prayed for his good health. "Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji.

These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah," Mamata tweeted.

The 82-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after the abrogation of Article 370. He shares a good rapport with the TMC supremo and had attended the "United India Rally" held in Kolkata on January 19.