These 17 iconic sites to be developed as world-class destinations: Details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 05: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday during her maiden budget speech said the government will build 17 iconic sites to encourage arrival of tourists in India. She also said that these iconic tourism sites will be developed as world-class destinations.

Also, Digital repository has been proposed for preserving tribal history. It should be noted that a digital repository is a mechanism for managing and storing digital content.

Ministry of Tourism had earlier identified 17 sites in 12 clusters in the country for development under Iconic Tourist Sites Development Project.

'Nari tu Narayani': Women get boost in Budget 2019

Under the project, these sites will be developed in a holistic manner with focus on issues concerning connectivity to the destination, better facilities/experience for the tourists at the site, skill development, involvement of local community, promotion & branding and by bringing in private investment.

Here's the list of 17 iconic sites that will be developed as world-class destinations:

TajMahal, UP Fatehpur Sikri, UP Ajanta, Maharashtra Ellora, Maharashtra Humayun's Tomb, New Delhi Red Fort, New Delhi Qutub Minar, New Delhi Colva beach, Goa Amer Fort, Rajasthan Somnath, Gujarat Dholavira, Gujarat Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh Hampi, Karnataka Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu Kaziranga, Assam Kumarakom, Kerala and Mahabodhi, Bihar

The monuments taken up for development under project fall under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and State Archaeology Departments. The Ministry will carry out interventions at these monuments in collaboration with the ASI and State Governments and all development plans will have elements of universal accessibility, cleanliness at the monuments, use of Green Technology and enhanced security for the tourists.