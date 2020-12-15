YouTube
    These 10 steps will help you get your HSRP number plate, colour-coded fuel sticker in Delhi

    New Delhi, Dec 15: To make things convenient between the government and the people, one can now apply online for installation of Delhi High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for 4 wheelers or 2 wheelers at bookmyhsrp.com.

    Residents in Delhi, who do not possess HSRP on their old vehicles, can check book an online appointment and can also check their HSRP plate status online. According to the Supreme Court's directions, transport department has started the process of replacing number pates in old vehicles with tamper proof registration plates from October 12, 2020.

    The concept of HSRP plates were first rolled out in Delhi in the FY 2012 and now the department is carrying out this process of installing HSRP plates in every vehicle in phases.

    Here is the complete process to apply online for Delhi High Security Registration Plates.

    Step 1: Visit the official website at https://www.bookmyhsrp.com/Index.aspx

    Step 2: At the homepage, click either "Private Vehicle (Non-Transport) - White Plate" or "Commercial Vehicle (Transport) - Yellow Plate" tab.

    Step 3: Select Fuel Type as either Petrol or Diesel or EV or CNG or CNG+Petrol

    Step 4: Select your vehicle type as two or three wheelers or four wheelers or commercial vehicles.

    Step 5: Select Vehicle Make for your vehicle such as scooter, motorcycle, auto rikshaw, 4 wheeler or other with the name of the company who manufactures that vehicle.

    Step 6: Select the name of the State. Both Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have already started HSRP registration process.

    Step 7: Applicants will have to select their nearest location or dealer from where you want to affix your HSRP.

    Step 8: Applicants will have to fill vehicle information as a part of the booking/appointment

    Step 9: Applicants will have to enter their registration number, date, chassis number, engine no, e-mail ID, mobile number, vehicle type and click at "Next" button.

    Then verify the OTP sent on your registered mobile number. Select date and time slot.

      Step 10: Applicants can make payment through online mode. People can enter GST number if GST is registered. Your order will be confirmed through SMS and e-mail.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 16:15 [IST]
      X