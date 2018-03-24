'There is threat to my father's life,' says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, former minister Tejashwi Yadav, claimed that his father's life was in danger, saying a conspiracy being planned by BJP. Tejashwi Yadav was talking to reporters after Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 14 years in jail Dumka treasury case, the fourth case in the fodder scam.

Tejashwi, said, "We will challenge it in HC. We Will decide further strategy on basis of overall judgement in all 4 cases. I am sure there is threat to Lalu Ji's life, looking at the conspiracy being planned by BJP."

Responding to Tejashwi Yadav's allegation, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, said, "If a person is in police custody and fears for his life, he must go and appeal in Court. What is posing the threat to him? How can he be in danger when no one is allowed to meet him?"

A special CBI court in Ranchi sentenced RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to 14 years in prison in Dumka treasury case. The case is relating to fraudulent withdrawals of Rs 3.13 crore from December 1995 to January 1996 from the Dumka treasury. The hearing was completed on March 5.

CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh awarded two sentences of seven years each to the former Bihar chief minister under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Acts.

