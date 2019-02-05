  • search
    There is something special with this ‘selfie’; even celebs can’t ignore it

    New Delhi, Feb 5: There are some simple joys in life that can never be fathomed. An innocuous photograph of five children posing for a selfie with a 'chappal' has gone viral and besides common men, even celebrities could not stop themselves from reacting to the picture which is all about oozing innocence.

    The location of the photograph and also the hands that clicked it were unknown but its appeal on the Internet was too strong to be overlooked.

    Senior actor Boman Irani shared the picture on Instagram said "You're only as happy as you choose to be" and hoped that it received more likes than most.

    Television personality and producer Siddhartha Basu also got glued to it and sharing it, he gave the caption: "Cannot get the smile off my face, or the lump out of my throat."

    However, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan was of the opinion that the picture was photoshopped for he felt the right hand of the child who is holding the chappal like a mobile phone was bigger compared to the rest of his body.

    Atul Kasbekar, the photographer who shared the photo, however, said that it was not photoshopped as he got it checked by experts.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 18:32 [IST]
