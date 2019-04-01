'There is partnership between TRS and BJP', says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Apr 01: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday while addressing rally in Telangana said that there is partnership between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

While addressing a public meeting in Telangana, Rahul said,''PM Narendra Modi didn't deliver on the promises of employment to youth or Rs 15 lakh that he promised to the poor people of the county.''

"I can't lie. It is not possible to give Rs 15 lakh. However, after working on it for six months, we have come up with a scheme according to which anyone who earns less than Rs 12,000 a month, will be provided with an annual sum of Rs 72,000," said Rahul Gandhi in Telangana.

The Congress chief said,"If we are voted to power, Congress will invest 6% of the GDP in education. We will build new institutions and bring back the scholarships that have been snatched away from you."

He also said,"There is a partnership between TRS and the BJP. Your Chief Minister never raises a voice against Modi or the BJP government. He never raises questions about demonetisation or Rafale, instead he supports the PM in the parliament.''

"If voted to power, our government will help anyone who wants to create employment in the country, or start a new business and will facilitate bank loans for them," said Rahul Gandhi in Telangana.