‘There is chaos and confusion among people': Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Aug 02: Expressing concern over curtailed Amarnath Yatra and significant increase in the presence of security personnel in the Valley, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said Government advisory has created chaos and confusion among people.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims to leave the state immediately after the Army revealed intelligence inputs confirming the possibility of a terror attack. The security establishment said that there is an immense threat from outfits such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Government advisory that was issued today has created chaos and confusion among people. Due to recent developments here, there is an atmosphere of fear. I have never seen such panic. One one side, Governor Sahib says that the situation is normal. On the other side, deployment of additional forces is being done," said former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister.

"The PM talks of winning the hearts of people of J&K. Then, why are such rumours doing the rounds. The Amarnath yatris and tourists are being sent back. But, you are not thinking where the Kashmiris, people of Jammu and Ladakh will go," she added.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the "unprecedented order" to curtail the Amarnath Yatra would "do nothing to dampen the sense of fear and foreboding" prevailing in the Valley at the moment, particularly since the Centre decided to deploy additional troops.

Last week, the government had pushed at least 100 companies (10,000 personnel) of central forces into the state, which are in the process of reaching their destinations. On Thursday, there were reports of additional deployment as well as the withdrawal of security from a number of shrines, mosques and even some courts.