  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    There cannot be a better measure for poor: Ram Vilas Paswan on extension of PMGKAY

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 30: BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said that the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the welfare of the poor.

    There cannot be a better measure for poor: Ram Vilas Paswan on extension of PMGKAY

    The consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister said the scheme's extension by five more months will provide huge succour to the needy.

    "There cannot be a better step for the poor. It shows the prime minister's commitment to their welfare," he said.

    Paswan, who is the minister in charge of the programme, also asked states to ensure that they provide free ration to people in time, saying there have been cases that the scheme's intended beneficiaries did not get their supply at times despite the Centre having adequate stock of food grains.

    In a televised address to the nation, Modi announced extension of the PMGKAY, a free ration scheme, for 80 crore people across the country till end of November.

    Under the scheme, five kg of wheat or rice and one kg of pulses per month will be given free of cost to the poor. The scheme was initially rolled out for three months.

    More RAM VILAS PASWAN News

    Read more about:

    ram vilas paswan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue