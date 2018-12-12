Home News India There are many lessons for the Congress too to learn from these Assembly elections

New Delhi, Dec 12: It is not that just concluded Assembly elections are lessons to learn for the Bharatiya Janata Party alone but they are equally important for the Congress as despite there being congenial environment for the party, it failed to perform well anywhere except Chhattisgarh. The Congress also lost its last citadel in northeastern region and despite joining hands with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) the Congress has failed to deliver completely.

Sonia Gandhi addressed the only rally that was in Telengana and tried to make an emotional appeal with the people of the state by calling it as her own but that too failed to cut much ice before the magic of K Chandrashekhar Rao. This must also be kept in mind that the Congress president addressed 17 rallies in Telengana which was just two less than the Rajasthan rallies. While celebrating the victory, it must not be forgotten that 10 years old rule of the Congress was demolished like house of cards. Senior Congress leaders were leaving the party and the Congress was relying on its CM Lalthanhawla who lost his both the seats. Repeatedly failing there, the BJP succeeding in opening its account in Mizoram cannot be taken lightly.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are the biggest lesson for the Congress where despite anti-incumbency and anger against the CM, the Congress failed to get clear majority. Election in Rajasthan was very clear long time back that anger against Vasundhara will help the Congress getting at least 140 seats still the BJP managed to get 73 seats in the state. This is no less than a lesson for the Congress. The role of four secretaries of the party was doubtful which was ignored due to elections. A women secretary submitted her report about the candidates without visiting the state.

The party also faltered by not joining hands with the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Gondwana Gantantra Party. The Congress lost at least 25 seats in the state for making a statememnt that it would not allow and take action against the state government employees working for the RSS.