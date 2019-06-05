  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Their slogan is Jai Shri Ram, ours is Jai Hind’: Abhishek Banerjee's dig at BJP

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 04: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee took a dig at the BJP over its latest slogan coined to rile up Bengal's ruling party leaders.

    File photo of Abhishek Banerjee
    File photo of Abhishek Banerjee

    "Their slogan is Jai Shri Ram, ours is Jai Hind. I say Jai Shri Ram when I pray. But on the political field, I say Jai Hind," said Abhishek, as BJP supporters have started sending Jai Shri Ram postcards to Mamata.

    "They (BJP) have decided to change the slogan from Jai Shri Ram to Jai Maha Kali as the TRP of Ram is on a downward slide. They are mixing religion with politics," Abhishek, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said while addressing a protest rally against fuel price hike here.

    Mamata Banerjee targets EVMs again, questions BJP's Lok Sabha election win

    The remark comes amid a faceoff between the two parties over the BJP's heckling of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee using the religious slogans.

    The BJP had on Monday said Bengal is the land of Maha Kali and the party's slogans in the state will be "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Maha Kali".

    "Our slogans in Bengal would be 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Maha Kali'. Bengal is the land ofMaha Kali, and we need the goddess' blessings," Kailash Vijayvargiya, party general secretary and West Bengal in-charge, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

    The BJP has made inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, a stellar performance considering it won only 2 in 2014.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee west bengal tmc bjp

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 1:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue