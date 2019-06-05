‘Their slogan is Jai Shri Ram, ours is Jai Hind’: Abhishek Banerjee's dig at BJP

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, June 04: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee took a dig at the BJP over its latest slogan coined to rile up Bengal's ruling party leaders.

"Their slogan is Jai Shri Ram, ours is Jai Hind. I say Jai Shri Ram when I pray. But on the political field, I say Jai Hind," said Abhishek, as BJP supporters have started sending Jai Shri Ram postcards to Mamata.

"They (BJP) have decided to change the slogan from Jai Shri Ram to Jai Maha Kali as the TRP of Ram is on a downward slide. They are mixing religion with politics," Abhishek, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said while addressing a protest rally against fuel price hike here.

Mamata Banerjee targets EVMs again, questions BJP's Lok Sabha election win

The remark comes amid a faceoff between the two parties over the BJP's heckling of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee using the religious slogans.

The BJP had on Monday said Bengal is the land of Maha Kali and the party's slogans in the state will be "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Maha Kali".

"Our slogans in Bengal would be 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Maha Kali'. Bengal is the land ofMaha Kali, and we need the goddess' blessings," Kailash Vijayvargiya, party general secretary and West Bengal in-charge, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The BJP has made inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, a stellar performance considering it won only 2 in 2014.