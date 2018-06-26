"Their mentality now is the same as it was during Emergency," says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress, saying black day (Emergency) is not being observed just to criticize the Congress, also to make the youth of today aware of what happened. PM Modi was addressing a BJP event 'Dark Days of Emergency' held at Birla Matushri Auditorium in Mumbai.

The event aims to express gratitude towards those who fought against the Emergency in 1975 and dwell upon conserving the democratic values.

Without taking the name of the Opposition party, PM Modi said, "They never imagined that corruption charge could be framed against them in court and they would have to seek bail. So now they are trying to scare the judiciary by bringing impeachment motion. Their mentality now is the same as it was during Emergency."

PM Modi, said, "The party which has no internal democracy cannot be expected to follow the ideals of a democracy."

"The country never thought that just for lust for power and servility to one family, India would be made into one big jail. Every person lived in fear. Constitution was misused," he said.

PM Modi stated that youth do not have an idea of what happened during Emergency. "They will not know that how living without freedom can be," he said.

PM Modi recalled that when singer Kishore Kumar ji refused to sing for them (Congress), his songs and films were not allowed to be broadcast or played on the radio. Also, he revered contribution of veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar who fought for freedom during the emergency.

PM stated that the people who trampled upon the constitution, jailed the country's democracy, are today spreading fear that Modi will interfere in the constitution:

PM ended his speech on 1975 Emergency with the slogan 'Loktantra Amar Rahe'.

