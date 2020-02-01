  • search
    Their ancestors divided India: Yogi Adityanath slams anti-CAA protesters at Delhi rally

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday alleged that the anti-CAA protests in Delhi were not about the amended citizenship law but a manifestation of the "grouse" harboured by the protesters against the country that is emerging as a major power in the world.

    On Saturday, addressing a poll rally at Karawal Nagar Chowk in east Delhi, the UP CM slammed the anti-CAA protesters, saying that their ancestors divided India, so they have a grouse against this emerging 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

    Yogi also alleged that the protests are taking place at various places in the national capital are not about the CAA, but it is happening because those people are questioning as to how can India emerge as a major power in the world, and to stop that rising India.

    During the Delhi assembly poll campaign, Yogi have been urging people to vote for the party to show their disapproval for the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
