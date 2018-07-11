  • search

Theft at Chidambaram’s house, two maids held

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    New Delhi, July 11: Two maids employed at former Union minister P Chidambaram's house at Chennai have been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and jewels, a senior police official said.

    former Union minister P Chidambaram
    "The accused Vennila (45) and her sister Viji (49) who have been working in the former union minister's house for over 15 years have been arrested," the officer told PTI. CCTV footage showed Vennila entering a room on the first floor of the house where cash and jewels were kept, he said.

    As per the footage, the theft was committed by her, the officer said. Later, she handed over the valuables to Viji, he added. On Sunday, cash and jewels were reported stolen from the senior Congress leader's house at Chennai.

    A senior police official had told PTI that Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewels worth Rs 1 lakh had gone missing few days ago, with the theft coming to light recently.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 7:53 [IST]
