The war has just begun, let us not let the lockdown go waste: PM to Chief Ministers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meeting of all Chief Ministers said that the war has just begun. We have to be alert at all times. Every 24 hours we must be alert, he told the CMs.

The PM also also that we must fight the coronavirus unitedly in order to defeat it. This is a fight that must be fought by each of us. This is a war that cannot be left alone to the health workers, policemen or the government. Time is now for all different ideologies to unite to defeat the enemy of mankind, the PM also sad.

It is now time to leverage technology. Let us not compete to announce packages. It is for all of us to be realistic and practical the PM also said. The fight could go to any length and we cannot predict how things will turn out the PM also said.

Let the 21 day lockdown period not go waste, the PM said. Even after lockdown follow coronavirus prevention measures like wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands etc. Only by being responsible we can be saved, the PM also said.

We need zero budget to fight this. If we can maintain social distancing, it is enough to prevail over the virus, the PM said.