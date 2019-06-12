The ‘VAYU’ bulletin: What to expect, storm surge warning and action suggested

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 12: The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'VAYU' over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 11 kmph in the last six hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of 12th June, 2019 near latitude 18.0°N and longitude 70.3°E over Eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 460 km northwest of Goa, 290 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 320 km nearly south of Veraval (Gujarat), the IMD has said.

It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Diu around west of Veraval as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph around morning of 13th June 2019.

Forecast track and intensity:

Heavy rainfall warning:

Legends: Yellow: Be Updated; Orange- Be prepared; Red- Take action, Green: No warning

Yellow: Be Updated; Orange- Be prepared; Red- Take action, Green: No warning Heavy rain: 64.5-115.5 mm/day; Very heavy rain: 115.6-204.4 mm/day; Extremely heavy rain: more than 204.4 mm/day

Wind warning

12th June: Gale wind speed reaching 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph prevails over

eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and become 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph by 12th night. It is very likely to be 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over Gujarat Coast from 12th morning and become gale wind speed reaching 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph by 12th night. It is very likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Maharashtra Coast.

13th June: Gale wind speed of the order of 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph very likely over north Arabian Sea & Gujarat coast in morning hours and decrease gradually thereafter. It is very likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over north Maharashtra Coasts & northern parts of eastcentral Arabian Sea.

(iii) Sea condition

The sea condition is phenomenal over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea & Gujarat coast on 12th & 13th June 2019.

The Sea condition is very likely to very rough to high along & off Maharashtra Coast on 12th & 13th June, 2019.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

The fishermen are advised not to venture into Eastcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra Coast on 12th; north Arabian sea and along & off Gujarat coast on 12th & 13th.

Storm Surge Warning

Storm surge of height of about 1.5-2.0 m above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi, Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall.

Damage Expected and Action suggested for Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat:

(i) Total destruction of thatched houses/extensive damage to Kutcha houses. Some damage to pucca houses. Potential threat from flying objects.

(ii) Bending/uprooting of power and communication poles.

(iii) Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

(iv) Widespread damage to standing crops, plantation, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down bushy trees like mango.

(v) Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings.

(vi) Visibility severe affected.

Action suggested:

(i) Regulate road & rail traffic

(ii) Total suspension of fishing operations.

(iii) Evacuation from low lying areas of the above mentioned Districts, coastal Hutment dwellers, urban slum dwellers and people staying in unsafe house to safer places. People in affected areas to remain indoors.

(iv) Movement in motor boats & small ships unsafe.

(v) Inundation of low lying areas in the along the coasts due to heavy rainfall and storm surge.