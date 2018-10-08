India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
The truth which was 10 years ago remains the same today: Nana Patekar

    New Delhi, Oct 8: Actor Nana Patekar finally made an appearance to clear the air on the allegations made by Tanushree Dutta.

    Addressing the media, Nana Patekar said, "The truth which was there 10 years back, stands true even today". He sat for a minute and then got up, citing diktat from his lawyer. "I have been told no to speak to the media," the 'Housefull 4' actor said.

    Nana Patekar
    Nana Patekar

    Tanushree Dutta has named Nana Patekar as her harasser on the sets of a film in 2008 and filed a police complaint in Mumbai on Saturday.

    She has also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya as complicit in Nana Patekar's alleged harassment of her in the police complaint. No First Information Report or FIR has so far been registered, Mumbai Police told PTI.

    Also Read 'Anger never goes away': Maneka Gandhi wants no time limit for #MeToo cases

    Nana has since sent a legal notice to Dutta. When the media on Sunday asked the actor about the sexual harassment allegations that Tanushree Dutta has levelled on him, he said, "Whatever I had to say, I said 10 years back. What is a lie, is a lie. I'll hold a press conference soon."

    Stories of #MeToo have blown up over the last week with prominent men from the media and other fields, among them actor Rajat Kapoor, being outed as predators on social media.

    Also Read Tanushree Dutta files police complaint against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya

    Over the weekend it was announced that production house Phantom Films was being wound up - soon after, Huffington Post reported that it was the end result of an investigation into claims that co-owner Vikas Bahl had sexually assaulted a woman in 2015.

    Two actresses, one of them Bahl's Queen star Kangana Ranaut, have also come forward with their stories of inappropriate behaviour on My Bahl's part.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 16:36 [IST]
