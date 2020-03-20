The truth behind the coronavirus scare at Electronic City, Bengaluru

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Mar 20: A viral video of a panchayat officer in Bengaluru making an announcement regarding the coronavirus has caused panic.

In the video an official of the Doddathoguru Panchyat is heard making an announcement asking footpath eateries and chicken shops to close. The official is also heard asking groups not to assemble and practice social distancing.

The video has caused panic in the wake of reports about four cases relating to coronavirus being reported. The Electronics City Industrial Township Authority in a clarification said that a video is being circulated with incorrect information.

A video is being circulated with incorrect information. The message conveyed is "Doddathoguru panchayat is making announcements asking footpath eateries & chicken shops to close, asking people not to assemble in groups, practice social distancing to prevent the spread of #covid19 pic.twitter.com/Vtmi23tfip — E L C I T A (@ELCITA_IN) March 20, 2020

It further said that message conveyed is "Doddathoguru panchayat is making announcements asking footpath eateries & chicken shops to close, asking people not to assemble in groups, practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

India reports 5th coronavirus death, Italian tourist dies in Jaipur

In another tweet, ELCITA also said that 4 people from the Neeladri Nagar area who recently returned from overseas are not practicing self-quarantine. These folks are tested negative but advised self-quarantine for 14 days.