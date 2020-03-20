  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The truth behind the coronavirus scare at Electronic City, Bengaluru

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 20: A viral video of a panchayat officer in Bengaluru making an announcement regarding the coronavirus has caused panic.

    In the video an official of the Doddathoguru Panchyat is heard making an announcement asking footpath eateries and chicken shops to close. The official is also heard asking groups not to assemble and practice social distancing.

    The truth behind the coronavirus scare at Electronic City, Bengaluru

    The video has caused panic in the wake of reports about four cases relating to coronavirus being reported. The Electronics City Industrial Township Authority in a clarification said that a video is being circulated with incorrect information.

    It further said that message conveyed is "Doddathoguru panchayat is making announcements asking footpath eateries & chicken shops to close, asking people not to assemble in groups, practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

    India reports 5th coronavirus death, Italian tourist dies in Jaipur

    In another tweet, ELCITA also said that 4 people from the Neeladri Nagar area who recently returned from overseas are not practicing self-quarantine. These folks are tested negative but advised self-quarantine for 14 days.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    viral video electronic city bengaluru coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 13:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X