  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The significance of J P Nadda and what will he bring to the table

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: In a major event held on Monday, J P Nadda took over the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    He was the working president before he took over the top post in the party from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. What is the significance of Nadda taking over the party chief. Let us hear it from leading political scientist, Dr. Sandeep Shastri.

    BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda
    BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda

    Dr. Shastri tells OneIndia that it is common practise in the BJP that once a president takes over as minister, he or she relinquishes the post of party president. When the BJP won in 2014, Rajnath Singh relinquished the position of party president after he was made the Home Minister.

    What is important to note is that within the BJP, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani played a major role, the party presidents always had a secondary role to play. I see something similar happening today, says Dr. Shastri.

    Modi-Shah's trusted lieutenant J P Nadda takes over as BJP president

    Nadda, will lead the party and undertake the day to to day work. The major decisions relating to the party will however not happen without the approval of Narendra Modi or Amit Shah, Dr. Shastri points out.

    Nadda has certain unique qualities. He is someone who has been active and part of the RSS and BJP since the beginning of his career. He is a trusted worker of the party and someone who clearly tow the party's line.

    The party wants someone like Nadda who can hold the position of leadership and yet allow the real leadership to have a major say. His other qualities are his organisational skills, he takes everyone along, Dr. Shastri says while adding that these are important for the party.

    More JP NADDA News

    Read more about:

    jp nadda bjp

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 11:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue