The self-imposed restriction in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, Oct 12: Restrictions are being lifted and the Jammu and Kashmir administration is doing everything to ensure that normalcy is restored.

There are restrictions on mobiles and internet, but it would be wrong to say that the people are being restricted to move outside. When one sees a deserted street, that is not due to the restrictions imposed by the administration. It is a self-imposed restriction said a top official to OneIndia.

Shops and establishments have been shut and people do not wander out on the streets. This is yet again a self-imposed restriction and not something that the administration has done, the official also noted.

Officials say that the people are used to seeing the Army in Kashmir and its presence is nothing new. The problem, however, is that the people are scared to venture out due to the terror threat. Posters are being put up by terror groups warning the people against venturing out or supporting the Indian administration. This has created a great deal of fear among the people and hence they avoid venturing out.

The shops open for a brief while and after the people buy their supplies, the shutters are down. Officials say that the administration is doing everything to ensure that the people of J&K are safe. Terrorists are being dealt with on a daily basis by the armed forces in the Valley. Infiltrations are being prevented despite a large number waiting to cross over. We will ensure that the Valley is terror-free and the people should not succumb to the threats of terrorists or separatists, officials said.

In a bid to get people out on the streets, the administration released an advertisement in several newspapers in J&K. It has been titled, "Closed Shops, No Public Transport, Who benefits."

Are we going to succumb to militants? Think!!!, it further stated. The ad also says that the people of J&K were misled for 20 years They have been victims of a vicious campaign and motivated propaganda that has kept them trapped in an endless cycle of terrorism.

Further, the ad draws the attention of the people to the separatists and states that they sent their children to exotic lans to study, work and earn. It says we are at the crossroads today.

It also asks questions like, 'will we let a few posters and threats push us into not resuming our business, into not earning our legitimate livelihood, into not securing a rightful education and secure the future of our children, into not letting development bloom for our Kashmir?