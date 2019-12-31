The role of India’s new CDS and why it is a great military reform

India

New Delhi, Dec 31: The Government has decided to appoint Gen Bipin Rawat as the CDS with effect from December 31, 2019 and until further orders and extension in service of Gen Rawat till such period he holds the Office of the CDS, a press statement by the Defence Ministry read.

General Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978 and became the Army Chief on January 1 2017. General Rawat as the country's first CDS has a big role to play in planning and procurements for the armed forces.

The CDS would be the single point advisor to the Government on matters relating to the military. The advise by the CDS would also be binding on the three service chiefs. This would mean that the existing post of Integrated Defence Staff would be converted into the Vice Chief of Defence Staff.

The new Chief of Defence Staff would be a 4-star rank general. The CDS would not be eligible for private employment without prior approval for a period of five years after demitting office of the Chief of Defence Staff.

CDS will head the department of military affairs, which would be under the Defence Ministry. The Armed Forces will fall under the ambit of the department of military affairs.

The Chief of Defence Staff will head the same and the department will have an appropriate mix of both civilians and military officers.

Further, the CDS after demitting office will not be eligible for any government office.

The CDS would be supported by the Integrated Defence staff. The CDS would have a second role and will be the permanent Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The CDS would be a one-point reference for the Prime Minister in all security-related matters, especially those concerning the military. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address, had said that in order to further better coordination between the forces, I want to announce that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff.

This would ensure that the forces are more effective, Modi also said during his Independence Day speech.

The first time that the recommendation for this post was made was by the K Subrahmanyam Committee that was set up after the Kargil. Another committee headed by Naresh Chandra which was set up to suggest reforms in higher defence management had also suggested the importance of such a post.

The committee, however, suggested that the post of a Chairman, Joint Chief of Staff be created. The CDS would focus on coordination between the three service chief when it comes to procurements, budgeting, logistics and training. The Army, Navy and IAF chief will, however, continue to have operational command of their respective forces.