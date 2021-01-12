The rise of the Khalistanis gives room for a separatist mindset like we saw in Kashmir

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: During the hearing on the farm laws, Attorney General of India, K K Venugopal told the Supreme Court that Khalistanis have infiltrated the farmer protests.

He was asked to file an affidavit to this effect to which the AG agreed and also said that an IB report would also be placed on record.

While such reports have come up in the past couple of weeks and such allegations have been made, the fact of the matter is that there is a desperate attempt being made by the Khalistanis to revive the movement.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that while the protests continue on one side, the worry is that in recent times we have seen anti-social elements infiltrating protests. This was pretty much evident in the anti-CAA protests as a result of which it turned extremely violent.

What caught the eye of the security agencies is the kind of demands that were made by some groups during the farmer protests, where they demanded the release of. Officials say that Pakistan's ISI which backs the Khalistanis has been trying to revive the movement with very little success as there is no traction on the ground. Groups such as the Sikhs for Justice which was banned by the Union of India has been trying to make the farmer protests an international issue. There are constant attempts that are made to instigate the mob.

Off late there has been a lot of action by the security agencies in thwarting the repeated attempts being made by groups such as SJF, Khalistan Zindabad Force, Babbar Khalsa International and Khalistan Tiger Force. This action comes in the wake of concrete intelligence that suggests that the ISI is looking to make the K-2 Movement (Khalistan-Kashmir) a reality.

There has been a surge in the number of incidents where drones are dropping off arms in Punjab, meant to be used in Kashmir. Along with the K-2 movement there has been a massive push being made for Referendum 2020 as a result of which the government banned at least 40 websites linked to the pro-Khalistan groups.

Sources say that the crackdown on the pro-Khalistan groups would be similar to the one against the separatists of Kashmir. These persons are trying to create a separatist mentality within the country and divide the people as well as instigate them against the government of India.

For the past couple of years, several attempts have been made to set up modules in Punjab with an intention reviving terrorism. Of late there has been a surge in the activities of the ISI backed Khalistani activists. Several leaders have come out to say that Pakistan wants to divide the Sikh community.

IB officials say that along with the rise of Khalistan terrorists, one must worry more about the separatism as well. Recently, a former top cop from Punjab, Shashi Kant said that the pro-Khalistan activists are trying to set up base in the United Kingdom, especially in Birmingham city.

A detailed dossier listing out the activities of the pro-Khalistan groups was handed over to Islamabad by India. The dossier, which was handed over during the Kartarpur Corridor talks at the Wagah border speaks about the various activities of the pro-Khalistan groups, including the Sikhs for Justice. The SJF was recently banned in India.

The group operates freely in Pakistan the dossier said, while also attaching an image of a pro-Khalistan leader, Gopal Singh Chawla meeting with terrorist and Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed.

However, there appears to be a strategy shift at the moment and the pro-Khalistan forces want to make this movement a political one. The first signs were seen when the Sikhs for Justice called on Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan to support their movement. The SJF which would organise the next Referendum 2020 in Pakistan had called on Imran Khan seeking political support for the movement.