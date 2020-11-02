The Republicans have been more supportive of India: Amb Vishnu Prakash

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: The world is about to witness one of the most interesting elections in the United States. We would know before the end of this very depressing year, whether President Donald Trump would return to the White House or will Joe Biden would upstage him.

The US elections are important in various contexts. Will Trump or Biden be better for India. It is also important in the context of China's expansionist nature. To find out more OneIndia spoke with former Indian envoy, who has served as the Ambassador to Canada and South Korea as well as Foreign Office Spokesperson.

Amb Prakash has also done postings at the Consulate General in New York and as the Consul General to Shanghai, says if one looks over the 20 year period, the relations between India and the US have been steadily growing stronger. The visit to India of Bill Clinton in March 2000 marked a turning point in relations. Since then the relations have been transformed, he also said.

The Republicans have been more supportive of India and for them the focus has been the bigger picture. But it was Clinton, a Democrat who set the ties in motion. Barack Obama initially was inclined towards China, but that changed later, Prakash said.

He goes on to say that in addition to the bilateral synergies, the China factor, has been instrumental in bringing the sides closer. The US is interested in India for a variety of factors such as, fast growing economy, huge market, quality of human capital, geostrategic location, as also, security, defence, energy and educational considerations.

We have 60 bilateral dialogue mechanisms, topped by the 2+2 ministerial consultations - which speaks volumes of the broad spectrum of convergences. That explains the upward trajectory in the ties regardless of which political party is in power in either country, the former Ambassador also said.

On being asked which US President can handle China better, he says Trump is rather mercurial but has shown amazing consistency when it comes to China. He has also exposed the Chinese perfidy, aggression and manipulation, Prakash adds. China has not been cooperative with the international community and COVID-19 and its origins is one such example. Their students, businessmen, academics etc are in cahoots of the Chinese Communist Party. The anti-China sentiment has deepened considerably and I do not think this is transitory and will take a long time to correct, he points out.

China has challenged the supremacy of the United Sates. They want to be the new hegemon in Asia and to squeeze the United States out. The Chinese are looking to catch up with the US military might. They are posing a direct threat to the US and no country would want their direct interests to be impinged says Vishnu Prakash.

Be it Trump or Biden, both are very proud Americans. Hence for them national interest will always be supreme. Biden may be polite and then deliver a punch whereas Trump may glare and then deliver a punch says Amb Vishnu Prakash.