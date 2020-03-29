  • search
    The politics of migration amidst the coronavirus outbreak

    New Delhi, Mar 29: The BJP on Saturday attacked the AAP government in Delhi as huge numbers of migrants left the city, alleging that some forces want India to fail when it is fighting the coronavirus.

    "Migrant workers tell on camera that they were told that buses will be there at Anand Vihar. DTC buses drop them to Anand Vihar. Some forces want India to fail when India fights corona. Nation will not forgive them," BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said.

    Chaos, confusion as migrant workers throng Anand Vihar bus terminus in hope to return home

    Noting that the National Capital Region has more than 100 positive cases, he said it is a 'health red zone" and still about half-a-lakh migrant workers are being "encouraged" to move out without being given shelter and food.

    It is a criminal act, he said.

    BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had won the Delhi assembly elections on the support of these migrants by "deceiving" them in the name of free water and electricity but has now left them to their fate in this crisis.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 9:52 [IST]
