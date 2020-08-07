The pilot who lost his life in the ill-fated Kozhikode air crash

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 07: Captain Deepak Vansath Sathe lost his life in todays air crash at the Kozhikode air port.

He was the pilot of the ill fated Air India flight that crashed at the Kozhikode airport today.

Wing Commandder Sathe was an experimental test pilot in the IAF before joining Air India.

Initial reports say that the plane overshot the due to rainy conditions and broke into two parts.

The front portion if the aircraft was damaged completely. The plane had landed on Runway 10 and continued to run to the end and fell i to a valley.

Civil aviation regulator DGCA said the visibility at the airport was around 2000 meters at the time of the incident and the airport was witnessing heavy rains and the plane fell into a 30 feet deep gorge in the valley.