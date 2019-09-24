  • search
    The other side of the 'Howdy Modi' which you might have missed

    New Delhi, Sep 24: Even as thousands cheered Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at a Houston rally, another group of people gathered at the venue.

    Though the Howdy Modi event was attended by an estimated 50,000 people. That was not all there was to the Howdy Modi event. Protestors gathered outside the venue with placards that read "free Kashmir".

    Those present at the protest highlighted issues such as the rising instances of mob lynching, the dilution of Article 370 that granted Jammu and Kashmir special status, the National Register of Citizens in Assam, extra-judicial killings, religious persecution and caste oppression. One placard raised the conviction of IPS officer and whistleblower Sanjiv Bhatt, while another drew inspiration from the movie Apollo 13 to say, "Houston we have a problem. It's Modi."

    A video of a group of people comparing the RSS to the white supremacist hate group Ku Klux Klan also surfaced on social media.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Donald Trump addressed the crowd, which largely consisted of the Indian diaspora, and made politically-motivated speeches. The two leaders even took a victory lap of sorts at the venue.

