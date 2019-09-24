The other side of the 'Howdy Modi' which you might have missed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 24: Even as thousands cheered Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at a Houston rally, another group of people gathered at the venue.

Though the Howdy Modi event was attended by an estimated 50,000 people. That was not all there was to the Howdy Modi event. Protestors gathered outside the venue with placards that read "free Kashmir".

Those present at the protest highlighted issues such as the rising instances of mob lynching, the dilution of Article 370 that granted Jammu and Kashmir special status, the National Register of Citizens in Assam, extra-judicial killings, religious persecution and caste oppression. One placard raised the conviction of IPS officer and whistleblower Sanjiv Bhatt, while another drew inspiration from the movie Apollo 13 to say, "Houston we have a problem. It's Modi."

A video of a group of people comparing the RSS to the white supremacist hate group Ku Klux Klan also surfaced on social media.

This woman calling Narendra Modi “the butcher of humanity” is a legend. #AdiosModi pic.twitter.com/fuukiV3or9 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) September 23, 2019

Today #Houston said no to fascism while people of many faiths came together to say #AdiosModi at the #HowdyModi event . pic.twitter.com/LP2CbaAGbo — MuniraBangee (@BangeeMunira) September 23, 2019

Chants of "#AdiosModi" at protest of #HowdyModi event intermixed with chants of "Modi, Modi, you can't hide, you committed genocide."



Adios, Modi. Adios, Modi. Adios, Modi. pic.twitter.com/AxEef6uXHu — Pieter Friedrich (@FriedrichPieter) September 23, 2019

Huge protest in Houston against Modi's murderous regime which has seen lynching of minorities, disrespect for human rights, civil liberties, democratic rights and even basic fundamental rights. Modi is touring the US on the 50th day of an ongoing lockdown in Kashmir#AdiosModi pic.twitter.com/13iE6Ee9vd — Umer Nasim (@UmerNasim_) September 22, 2019

White extremism meets Hindu extremism. A match made in heaven, or in the process of karmic reincarnation, whatever your beliefs. #AdiosModi https://t.co/NAldx5u9dF — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) September 22, 2019

Thats why houston is ranked in top ten of best cities in US because they have the best inspiring people ❤❤❤ 👇👇#AdiosModi pic.twitter.com/ZOSzliRV04 — Adnan (@AdnanSa94679919) September 22, 2019

Massive protest against Modi outside the stadium!

While Modi openly campaigning for Trump's re- election on the American soil. #AdiosModi #HowdyModi https://t.co/N3fWRl5rFl — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 22, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Donald Trump addressed the crowd, which largely consisted of the Indian diaspora, and made politically-motivated speeches. The two leaders even took a victory lap of sorts at the venue.