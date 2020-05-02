The opposition is rudderless says Prakash Javadekar

Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, May 02: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday slammed the opposition saying they have no agenda or suggestions.

In an interview to ANI on Saturday Javadekar said, "As far as Opposition is concerned, I think they are rudderless. They have no agenda or issues. They are not saying a single good thing or giving good suggestions. They are now blaming govt on the points on which they earlier agreed".

While speaking about extending COVID-19 lockdown the minister said that the lockdown in India was successful.

"The lockdown has brought us success in containing COVID19 pandemic. Now, in the third phase of the lockdown, practically half of the country will be fully operational from May 4", added Javadekar.

"I think the worst is over. But till the time the disease is not completely contained, we should continue to follow all precautions and guidelines", said the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

While speaking about Asaduddin Owaisi's raising privacy issue on Aarogya Setu app, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting vowed for the India-made application.

The Minister said, "Worldwide this app is being preferred. It curbs false information and you also know if there is a COVID19 positive person in your vicinity. The app will continue for next 1-2 years."

Prakash Javadekar emphasised on 'do gaz ki doori', which was first spoken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that maintaining social distancing is the key.

"Our management of COVID19 is much better than in other countries. The various zones are well defined. Following social distancing norms, 'do gaz ki doori' will be the new normal till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID19".

Javadekar also praised the businesses of industries in India and said, "There is tremendous opportunity for India now.We've to make efforts to seize opportunities. All big companies are welcome in India. In last 6 yrs, from 2 mobile factories, there are now 150 factories. We're even manufacturing PPEs, ventilators etc now".