“THE OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN NEW THINGS IS PROVIDED BY CHALLENGES.” - SONU, KYTE MUSIC'S FOUNDER

Every so often in our everyday lives, we will have to make critical decisions about new tasks, such as whether to apply for a new job or embark on a new career path. Taking on such tasks is an important

part of developing and changing as an individual. The more our capacities and limitations are checked,

the more we will reflect on ourselves. Fresh challenges are a treat for us.

To live an authentic life, we must take on new challenges that stretch us and give us more opportunity

to be ourselves. It's not that the genuine entity doesn't have the same anxiety; rather, they're obviously better prepared to face it.

The challenge is not how to live a life free of fear of failure, but rather how to press on in spite of it. We

should be able to turn our fear into eagerness to participate in and learn from the new challenge.

Today we'll learn about a man who has bravely faced his life's struggles and turned them into

opportunities.

Sonu has spent more than three years studying music distribution as a profession, and he continues to

learn new things every day. His few peers think he's wasting his time and even ridicule him, but he

doesn't listen to them.

He simply concentrates on his job, avoiding unpleasant people.

He failed his 12th grade, which was devastating for him and his family. After a ten-month recovery

period, he was able to regain his normal life. He found a reliable source of income, established a strong

professional network, and completed his exams.

He understood that he needed to confront any obstacle and transform it into an advantage.

Sonu formed KYTE MUSIC in 2019 as an independent music distribution and publishing firm.

The company's key areas of expertise are track creation, network optimization, marketing and copyright

management, and music publishing.

Kyte Music distributes music to iTunes, Spotify, JioSaavn, Wynk, Amazon MP3, Resso, YouTube Music,

Deezer, Beatport, Tik Tok, and 100+ other music streaming sites around the world, as well as assisting

artists and labels with digital promotion and promoting through VEVO, Facebook PVM, and playlists. As

of January 2021, Kyte Music monetizes up to 100 million+ lives.

A sweet fruit of success is offered to him as a result of his devotion, encouragement, and hard work. His ambition is to grow the business internationally, serving and providing the finest and most convenient services to its customers.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 16:14 [IST]