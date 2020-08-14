The numbers in Rajasthan: A foregone conclusion, but why BJP wants a no-confidence motion

Jaipur, Aug 14: The BJP in Rajasthan announced that it would move a no-confidence motion days after Sachin Pilot patched up with Ashok Gehlot.

After the truce was announced with the 19 rebels, the BJP declared that it was re-working its strategy. The BJP made this decision knowing fully well that Gehlot had the numbers.

Gehlot on the other hand has plans to establish the majority in a trust vote and this would mean that he will have a six month reprieve.

The BJP's idea is to preempt Gehlot's plan by seeking a no-confidence motion. BJP's Rajasthan chief, Satish Poornia said that they replied to the trust motion with a no-confidence motion.

The rules however say that the Chief Minister's confidence motion will supersede any other motion. Further the BJP also wants to have a debate on the floor of the assembly in a bid to put Gehlot on the Blackfoot. The Gehlot government on the other hand is planning a voice vote, which would deny the opposition to raise issues.

The Congress has 107 MLAs with the return of the 19 rebels. All the 13 independents are supporting the Congress. With the backing of the smaller parties, the Congress has 125 on its side in the 200 member house. The magic number in the Rajasthan Assembly is 101 and the BJP has just 75 MLAs.