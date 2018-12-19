The new Chhattisgarh government likely to frame a new Naxal policy to help tribals

New Delhi, Dec 19: The newly-appointed Chhattisgarh government under Congress chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has indicated to make new policy on Naxalism to solve the vexed problem of the state. The CM has made it very clear that the policy of bullet for bullet will be changed.

Both the police and Naxals are firing bullets at each other but who is the victim. The Congress will talk to tribal victims to make a policy on Naxalism. This decision of the government has made the human right activists happy.

The CM is also saying that Naxalism is not a law and order problem but this is a social, economic and political problem and it must be solved looking into account all the aspects of it. This has made the social activists involved in helping to save the human right of the victims of Naxalism happy.

Human right organisations are saying that earlier just by favouring tribals they were declared urban Naxals. First Information Report (FIR) of murder has been registered against Professor of Delhi University Nandini Sunder and Archana Prashad in Bastar. Dr Vinayak Sen had been in jail on treason charges.

Human right activists say that Sudha Bharadwaj is in jail, Himanshu Kumar had to leave Chhattisgarh and Soni Sori has several cases registered against her. She was sent to jail by registering several cases against her.

Working in Bastar to provide legal aid to needy people, Shalini Gera and Isha Khandelwal have been forced to leave the state. Organisations like the International Red Cross Society and Doctors Without Border have been declared Naxal organisations and have been asked to leave the state.

With the new government showing some positive approach, some ray of hope seems to be visible for human right organisations to see the issue of Naxalism get solved. Meanwhile, social worker Himanshu Kumar, who has the experience of working in Chhattisgarh, said that human right activists would very soon hold a meeting in the state in which a solid proposal to bring about peace in Bastar may be prepared.

If the government takes initiative, social activists are ready to meet with the government as well. Himanshu said, "We are ready to help the government, give time to the government and serve the government. But the government has to take the decision."

Social activists feel that the condition of tribals in Bastar will improve which had deteriorated in the past 15 years during the BJP rule in the state.