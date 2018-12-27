The mystery woman who headed the ISIS inspired module in UP, Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 27: In the big bust by the National Investigation Agency, the role of a 45 year old woman is under the scanner for allegedly managing the activities of the Islamic State inspired module known as the Harkat-ul-Harb-Islam.

NIA officials who conducted raids at several places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh said that the module was at an advanced stage and the group was planning on carrying major attacks.

The 45 year old lady from Lucknow is said to have managed the finances of the module. She is also said to have brought in the funds to run the module, NIA officials tell OneIndia. In a video, which is in the possession of OneIndia, two persons are heard speaking about how to detonate a bomb. A dummy of the bomb is seen in the video and a man is also seen detonating the same.

Once this was done, they are heard praising the almighty. Towards the end of the clip, which lasts 46 second, the lady is distinctly heard saying, " they will be very happy." NIA officials say that they arrested 10 persons in connection with the case and their interrogation would lead to more details about the woman in question.

The module was in touch with foreign handlers, whose identity is yet to be established, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Inspector General Alok Mittal told reporters.

Mittal said searches were carried out in Delhi's Seelampur locality, UP's Lucknow, Amroha and Hapur districts where a huge quantity of explosives, a country-made rocket launcher, 100 mobiles and 135 SIM cards were recovered.

"Searches were carried out at 17 locations in Delhi and UP from where 16 suspects were detained and 10 of them were arrested," he said. "The level of preparation showed they were planning to attacks in near fidayen attacks," Mittal added.

NIA officials say that currently, the interrogation of a 29-year-old Moulavi and his nine associates is on. The Moulavi, Sohail is said to have radicalised the rest of the members and inspite them to carry out attacks.

The Moualvi is a religious teacher in a Madarasa at Hakim Mahtab Uddin Hashmi, Amroha. The members of this module, according to the NIA were in constant touch with their handlers abroad. They had even procured weapons to carry out attacks, NIA officials say.