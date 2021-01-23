The mystery behind the masked man at the farmers’ protest

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 23: At a late-night press conference, the farmer union leaders presented a masked man who claimed that he along with 10 others, including two girls were sent to the protest site at the Sighu border to incite violence.

However, hours later, he said that he as reading a script given by the union leaders present at the press conference. The man later identified as Yogesh said that he was forced to lie about the controversy. I was hit by the farmers and forced to lie, he also said.

He also said that he was abducted by the farmers and forced to lie about the controversy.

In the press meet, he claimed that he was doing a reconnaissance for his assignment of shooting a few farmers between January 23 and 26. He also said that he was trained and paid by some police personnel. He was taken into custody by the police during the press conference.

The Haryana police questioned the man and said that they did not find any lead to the conspiracy angle. He does not have any criminal record, the police also said. In another video that emerged, the man says that he was forced to say those things. He said that the farmers had threatened him.